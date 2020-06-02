HumanByOrientation: HBO Celebrates Pride Month With The Proudest And Queerest Characters From Their Most Beloved Series [Video]

There is nothing “happy” going on in Amerikka right now but it is Pride Month and our LGBTQ+ brothas and sistas are undoubtedly out in the streets fighting for our freedom, justice, and equality. Often times, the community doesn’t feel like they have as much support for their issues as they give to other overlapping issues that also affect them. That should change.

Despite the current circumstances HBO is looking to celebrate its history of unforgettable and iconic LGBTQ+ characters in their catalog of TV series and movies.

Euphoria, Game of Thrones, the upcoming series Betty, The Wire, The Out List, We’re Here, and so many other programs and films are featured and provide quite a perspective for how dedicated to the cause that Home Box Office has been over the years.

Press play on the clip below to check it out.