Klandiego Byke: Here’s What Happened When Gina Rodriguez Posted About #BlackLivesMatter

Gina Rodriguez has spent the last few months getting pretty much dismissed by the Black community for her unending anti-Blackness. Let’s not forget that she has always been quick to talk about anything other than Black women when given the chance. She has always been quick to add “AND LATINOS” any time anyone wants to say anything Black.

Then she went on IG and started using the N-word and talking about getting the “heebie jeebies” from Black people. She’s rightfully earned the nickname Carmen Klandiego from the good people at BOSSIP.

As celebrities are trying to figure out how to spread positive messages of #BlackLivesMatter, Gina opted to blackout her IG page. That didn’t help matters as the