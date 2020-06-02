My Neck, My Back Justice: Khia Drags TF Outta Folks Criticizing Looters — “Y’all Wasn’t Crine When George Was Dyin'” [Video]

A clip of Khia eviscerating critics of looters associated with George Floyd protests from her “Gag Order” show is floating around the internet because said everything people who actually care about Black lives are thinking and some more.

“Y’all wasn’t crying when George was dying so do’t be crying while your shit getting burned up, cuz again all of your sh*t can be replaced. File an insurance claim, b**ch. George ain’t coming back, Armaud ain’t coming back, Breonna ain’t coming back, Trayvon ain’t coming back, Eric ain’t coming back, Michael ain’t coming back, Sandaain’t coming back, and the list goes on and on!”

Welp! Did she nail it? Hit play.