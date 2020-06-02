‘Who Is The Thug?!’ Anderson Cooper Calmly Castigates Cheeto For Unhinged ‘Law & Order’ Address

Anderson Cooper is fed the F$#K up, again. The CNN correspondent was live Monday while Deplorable Dorito was giving an absolutely unhinged address on protests following the murder of George Floyd.

Oxidized Orange Juice in office called himself a “law-and-order President (dog whistle) and an ally to peaceful protestors (lies) while threatening to use the military against their “domestic terrorism.” He also mentioned the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) and called on governors and mayors to call in the military to “dominate” the protests.

“These are not acts of peaceful protests. These are acts of domestic terror. The destruction of innocent life, and the spilling of innocent blood, is an offense to humanity and a crime against God,” he said amid explosions from tear gas in the background. “Our country always wins. That is why I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence.”

Trump is invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807. It's a United States federal law that "governs the ability of the President of the United States to deploy military troops within the United States to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, and rebellion." pic.twitter.com/h0yrqVkOKW — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 1, 2020

Protestors were tear-gassed and hit with rubber bullets to clear a way for #BunkerBoy who wanted to take a photo holding a bible (upside down) outside of St. John church. It was yet another unreal moment from the White Supremacist guiding the country into unprecedented peril.

Sources tell NBC News that Trump's unannounced walk to the church "was his idea" because he "wanted the visual." Trump was frustrated by news reports that Secret Service officers ushered him to the White House bunker during Friday night's unrest. https://t.co/9zcDJtiAav — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 2, 2020

Just like you, Anderson Cooper is over it and concisely castigated Cheeto for calling people “thugs” while he’s remained hidden in a bunker for DAYS.

“We are witnessing a failure of presidential leadership at a time when this country, when we the people, need it more than ever, perhaps in our lifetime,” said Cooper in his introduction. “So, a lot to unpack there, the president threatening to use unprecedented military force on US soil while offering a preview of it on the streets of Washington,” Cooper said, before criticizing Trump and police for using aggressive force to move protesters on. “The President wanted peaceful protesters — the kind he said he just supports — he wanted them out of the way for his photo op. It was simultaneously outrageous and dangerous.” “What the president doesn’t seem to know or care is that the vast majority of those protesting, they too are calling for law and order,” Cooper went on. “The president seems to think that dominating black people, dominating peaceful protesters, is law and order. It’s not. He calls them thugs. Who is the thug here, hiding in a bunker, hiding behind a suit? Who is the thug? People have waited for days for this wannabe wartime president to say something. And this is what he says. And that is what he does.”

Who TF you calling a “thug”???

You can watch Anderson Cooper going in below.