‘This Is Bigger Than Getting Some Glass Fixed’: Tyler, The Creator Speaks On The Damage Done To His GOLF Store Amid LA Protests

Following the murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed, a lot of the conversation has unfortunately revolved around the riots and looting that took place in several cities across the United States after the peaceful protests.

Celebrities like Virgil Abloh have been at the receiving end of a lot of backlash for being more concerned with the damage done to these luxury stores than the lives lost by Black men and women at the hands of police. Unsurprisingly, Tyler, The Creator does not have the same outlook about the damage done to his retail location.

The rapper’s shop on Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles, GOLF, saw some damage over the past week as protests continue throughout Beverly Hills. Instead of complaining about the rioting and looting that will undoubtedly caused him some money, Tyler is focusing on what’s really important.

They done fucked up the GOLF store. Tyler supports them tho. Easily replaceable, a life’s just not. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/DpdQHLPfFN — MOSEY🌎 (@OLDMOSEY) May 31, 2020

“And the store is fine, but even if it wasn’t, this is bigger than getting some glass fixed and buffing spray paint off,” he wrote on his golfwang Instagram page. “Understand what really needs to be fixed out here. Stay safe, love.”

Tyler has been out in Los Angeles protesting with his fellow Angelenos, so it’s no surprise that he understands the importance of emphasizing how unimportant the well-being of his store is.