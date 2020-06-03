BlackBoyJoy Homeless High School Student Martin Folsom Graduates Valedictorian

In the midst of this civil unrest, it’s nice to be able to share some pure positivity…

Homeless high school student graduates valedictorian https://t.co/NB3w44jHm4 pic.twitter.com/RsJnpBefSs — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 1, 2020

A Jacksonville, Florida teen is making national headlines for overcoming incredible strife and achieving an amazing goal. Martin Folsom is A. Philip Randolph Career Academies’ valedictorian despite being homeless numerous times throughout his academic career.

The teen plans to attend Georgia’s Valdosta State University with hopes to later join the FBI, reports WXJT

“It’s been a rocky road, a lot of hardships. But seeing myself now about to graduate, about to go to college—it feels good knowing all the stuff I’ve done was worth it,” said Martin about his accomplishments. “It kind of gave me a jolt in my chest a little bit, so it was a good feeling. It means a lot and it gives me a sense of all I’ve done and all I have accomplished was worth it.”

Martin and his mother Melva have been in and out of shelters after Melva left a tumultuous marriage. Martin credits his mother’s strength with helping him achieve his goals.

“She has been the person that whenever I did end up getting upset or whenever I needed somebody to laugh with or talk to she was always there, she was always encouraging me,” he said. “As far as I know, I’m the first person in my family to actually get a college degree.”

Martin also served as class President from freshman to senior year prior to becoming valedictorian.

Congrats to this young King!