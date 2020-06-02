Judge Hits Offset With Default Judgment In Nearly $400K Jewelry Con Case (Exclusive)

A judge has ruled against Offset in a jeweler’s suit accusing him of making off with nearly $400,000 worth of bling.

Last week, Judge Eric Dunaway issued a default judgment against Offset in Guven’s Fine Jewelry’s breach of contract case against him, BOSSIP can reveal.

Despite the “Clout” rapper’s last-minute legal claims that Guven’s never properly served him with the lawsuit, and his contentions that they never had a legal contract, the judge hit Offset with the civil judgment according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

Now, Offset and reps from Guven’s are set to appear in court later this month to figure out how much Offset should have to pay up, the judgment says. The jeweler contends the Migos rapper owes them at least $359,400.

The rapper doesn’t deny entering into a business deal with Guven’s, but he questioned the prices the jeweler’s charged him, said there was no written contract and he said he didn’t accept every single piece of jewelry and returned at least one piece, an 18-carat white gold tennis bracelet worth $140,000, his court filing says.

Offset also said he bought an SUV for the jewelers, and they held the title as collateral for the jewelry in question.

However, Offset’s protestations didn’t sway the judge, who in his ruling, said the rapper had been properly served and had several months to respond to the jeweler’s suit.

We exclusively revealed that Guven’s sued Offset last year, accusing him of disappearing with their jewelry even though he promised to pay up. They sued the “Clout” rapper for breach of contract and more, alleging he never paid for pricey bling like a platinum diamond necklace with emerald cut diamonds that was appraised at nearly $95,000.

We’ve reached out to Guven’s for comment. We’ve also reached out to Offset’s lawyer for comment.