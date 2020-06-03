Amanda Seales Reveals She’s Exiting ‘The Real’, Says They ‘Didn’t Respect’ Her Black Voice

Amanda Seales revealed to followers yesterday that she will be leaving her gig at “The Real”, real soon and the choice to leave was all hers. The media personality felt like her voice was being suppressed it seems as she announced she decided not to renew her contract.

“My contract is up at “The Real” and I didn’t renew it, because it doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to. And where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled…I’m not at a space where as a full black woman I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top too.”

Amanda made the comments about folks at “The Real” silencing her voice during a live chat with actor Brandon Victor Dixon. He applauds her as she reveals her decision to leave her day job based on how she felt about “people at the top” not listening to the voices of the hosts.

Amanda Seales Says Her Contract With 'The Real' Is Up And She Didn’t Renew It! pic.twitter.com/Oc12tC8shd — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 2, 2020

Following her announcement, The Neighborhood Talk shared a picture of Seales with her cohosts where she doubled down on her feelings for wanting to exit the show pronto, writing:

“LMAO at the second pic. That was the day I decided. Y’all shoulda known it was a wrap when I showed up on daytime television with 3 cornrows. [Three crying laughing emojis] protect ya peace, y’all.”

This is an interesting can of worms for the folks at “The Real” because the show is positioned as a panel for women of color to discuss different topics safely. How will the executives answer to allegations of silencing their voices during a time like this?

