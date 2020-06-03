Los Angeles Police Commission Hosts Public Zoom Call, Meeting Becomes Six-Hour Relentless ROAST Session [Video]

Los Angeles is a city that has dealt with civil unrest at the highest level time and time again. The George Floyd protests have been happening night after night across America with no end in sight and of course, that includes LA. Police everywhere are doubling up on armor and backup while not even attempting to address the issues of police brutality.

This week, Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore made the mistake of claiming protesters and looters are just as responsible for George Floyd’s death as the police are.

“We didn’t have protests last night, we had criminal acts, we didn’t have people mourning the death of this man, George Floyd, we had people capitalizing it. His death is on their hands as much as it is those officers.'”

This comment is the worst thing you can possibly say when your city is experiencing civil unrest that could reach the level of the ’92 riots. His comment alone could have doubled the civil unrest in a matter of seconds.

This guy is named Jeremy Frisch (last name unclear). Juan Ramirez was next in the cue. They were both one of hundreds of LA citizens who obliterated the police commission & Chief Moore for over six HOURS today. #IYieldMyTime #FUCKYOU pic.twitter.com/4OHe0thhQf — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) June 3, 2020

On Tuesday, Moore and the rest of the Los Angeles Police Commission held a public Zoom call to address the civil unrest and within seconds, the 500 participant limit was reached. The rules included a 2-minute time limit to be heard, unfiltered–and that’s exactly what happened. The 8-hour meeting became HOURS of straight DRAGGING for the Commission. There were plenty of highlights, even including Tony Hawk joining the party and ripped them a new one.

Tony Hawk calling for the LAPD chief of police to resign on a zoom call pic.twitter.com/Fsr8qfGgqU — yung odell (@korea_suicide) June 3, 2020

Hold up wait a minute.. y’all thought they was finished???! pic.twitter.com/MAE3wdfKsQ — key. (@keywilliamss) June 2, 2020

They took a 30 min back and they’re BACK 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i6xnfisGWY — key. (@keywilliamss) June 3, 2020

You can watch all six hours in its glory below.