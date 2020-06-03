Not You, Too! Trina Is Getting DESTROYED After Calling Protesters “Animals” And Talks About “Black On Black Crime”

We are sad to report that Trina, our beloved baddest b*** and someone we have rode out for and loved forever is out here looking like big trash. She went on the radio this morning and was furious. Was she upset over the killing of George Floyd? Eh…maybe? Was she furious about videos of police assaulting peaceful protesters? Not particularly.

Trina, instead, was upset at the protesters who were “looting” and her friend’s business that got messed up. She went on her radio show with Trick Daddy and blasted Black people like Trina Lahren. Trick Daddy even tried to be the voice of reason.

Trina girl your canceled, this why Khia be eating your ass up now. pic.twitter.com/eKCgWYJV17 — . (@itsjmo_) June 3, 2020

Trina called protesters “animals” and even went the black on black crime route while Trick tried to set her straight.

The entire video clip is even more disgusting. Trina is a self absorbed, insensitive, ditzy ass BITCH. Whew Trina girl. Miami gonna eat your simple ass up and I can’t wait. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Eu0alViL30 — Suge Bright (@BRedLove) June 3, 2020

She took the internet beating and tried to go to Twitter to defend herself, only looking sillier in the process.

The problem is with some of y’all y’all don’t wanna hear the truth. Well y’all can be mad ! Y’all should put that anger and frustration into doing something better. Instead of talking shit about people — TRINA (@TRINArockstarr) June 3, 2020

The second part is even worse. Trina is having a mid life coon crisis. pic.twitter.com/bN76TDgxMA — Burn EVERYTHING (@PopiTaylor) June 3, 2020

The internet totally blasted her, dragging her to the pits of hell and back.

Trina “I have my license and registration! I know my rights” Cops pic.twitter.com/24whgCdDwh — Vani Uzumaki 🇯🇲 (@uhh_tweakin) June 3, 2020

Hit the flip and see how ugly it got.

Khia when she finds out Twitter is canceling Trina pic.twitter.com/cj40BmftGd — Joe Anthony (@JoeAnthony28) June 3, 2020

“Khia when she finds out Twitter is canceling Trina”

Trina said she doesn’t fear for her life cause she has a valid license and insurance….. if that wasn’t a sign she’s possessed by someone’s white ass great granddaddy I dunno— — Burn EVERYTHING (@PopiTaylor) June 3, 2020

“Trina said she doesn’t fear for her life cause she has a valid license and insurance….. if that wasn’t a sign she’s possessed by someone’s white ass great granddaddy I dunno—”

Trina “I have my license and registration! I know my rights” Cops pic.twitter.com/24whgCdDwh — Vani Uzumaki 🇯🇲 (@uhh_tweakin) June 3, 2020

“Trina “I have my license and registration! I know my rights”

Cops”

The funniest part about that Trina clip is her complaining about her friend’s store being looted, and saying “she doesn’t have money like I do” lmao. Well bitch, give her some of yours then… — FTP ✊🏽 (@okaysoboom) June 3, 2020

“The funniest part about that Trina clip is her complaining about her friend’s store being looted, and saying “she doesn’t have money like I do” lmao. Well b****, give her some of yours then…”

Trina said she ain’t worried about getting pulled over by the police cause she got her license and registration. Bitch so the 100s of black ppl who were killed by police didn’t have their license & registration? pic.twitter.com/vL9JdiDp5c — CareBear🤗 (@4everRnbGenius) June 3, 2020

“Trina said she ain’t worried about getting pulled over by the police cause she got her license and registration. B**** so the 100s of black ppl who were killed by police didn’t have their license & registration?”

Trina hates being black. I remember when that h*e tried to claim being hispanic and her black ass family exposed her for the lying tramp she is. — GG (@IAMGGAMOUR) June 3, 2020

“Trina hates being black. I remember when that h*e tried to claim being hispanic and her black ass family exposed her for the lying tramp she is.”

Whew… 2020 is really clearing the girls out! Never thought I’d have to UNstan Trina pic.twitter.com/lCOWjdJilz — Johnny Boy 🧚🏾‍♂️✨ (@JohnTheeFame) June 3, 2020

“Whew… 2020 is really clearing the girls out! Never thought I’d have to UNstan Trina”

Trina ass CANCELLED. Her coon chip activated, let’s see who gon support her ass after this pic.twitter.com/4BLRCZM30X — Teeyah (@teeeverlast) June 3, 2020

“Trina ass CANCELLED. Her coon chip activated, let’s see who gon support her ass after this”

Khia is using her platform to encourage protestors while Trina on the airwaves calling y’all animals pic.twitter.com/UqKZBtHeb5 — tori. 🎈 (@stylishlytori) June 3, 2020

“Khia is using her platform to encourage protestors while Trina on the airwaves calling y’all animals”