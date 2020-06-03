Trina Calls Protesters "Animals," Gets Destroyed On Twitter
Not You, Too! Trina Is Getting DESTROYED After Calling Protesters “Animals” And Talks About “Black On Black Crime”
We are sad to report that Trina, our beloved baddest b*** and someone we have rode out for and loved forever is out here looking like big trash. She went on the radio this morning and was furious. Was she upset over the killing of George Floyd? Eh…maybe? Was she furious about videos of police assaulting peaceful protesters? Not particularly.
Trina, instead, was upset at the protesters who were “looting” and her friend’s business that got messed up. She went on her radio show with Trick Daddy and blasted Black people like Trina Lahren. Trick Daddy even tried to be the voice of reason.
Trina called protesters “animals” and even went the black on black crime route while Trick tried to set her straight.
She took the internet beating and tried to go to Twitter to defend herself, only looking sillier in the process.
The internet totally blasted her, dragging her to the pits of hell and back.
Hit the flip and see how ugly it got.
“Khia when she finds out Twitter is canceling Trina”
“Trina said she doesn’t fear for her life cause she has a valid license and insurance….. if that wasn’t a sign she’s possessed by someone’s white ass great granddaddy I dunno—”
“Trina “I have my license and registration! I know my rights”
Cops”
“The funniest part about that Trina clip is her complaining about her friend’s store being looted, and saying “she doesn’t have money like I do” lmao. Well b****, give her some of yours then…”
“Trina said she ain’t worried about getting pulled over by the police cause she got her license and registration. B**** so the 100s of black ppl who were killed by police didn’t have their license & registration?”
“Trina hates being black. I remember when that h*e tried to claim being hispanic and her black ass family exposed her for the lying tramp she is.”
“Whew… 2020 is really clearing the girls out! Never thought I’d have to UNstan Trina”
“Trina ass CANCELLED. Her coon chip activated, let’s see who gon support her ass after this”
“Khia is using her platform to encourage protestors while Trina on the airwaves calling y’all animals”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.