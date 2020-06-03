SMH: LA News Anchor Apologizes To Cardi B After Saying She Promoted Violence By Supporting Protests

A news anchor in Los Angeles publicly apologized to Cardi B after stating on air that the rapper was trying to incite violence during her support of the Black Lives Matter protests.

The former Love & Hip Hop star has never been quiet about using her voice on social media, constantly telling her fans exactly how she feels at all times. Once George Floyd’s horrific murder became national news, she was one of the first celebrities to post about the situation, sending her condolences to the family while also sharing how she feels about the protests that followed.

On Friday, Cardi posted a video on Instagram in which she talked about rioting and why people being upset over it it pointless.

“Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, it makes me feel like ‘Yes! Finally! Finally, motherf**kers is gonna hear us now. Yeah!'” Cardi said in the video. “And as much as people is so against it, at this point, I feel like I’m not against it even though it do scare me and I don’t want anybody to get hurt. … People are tired. They’re tired of showing that it’s like, ‘Oh, motherf**ker are educated, motherfucker could take the grown and adult way and act peaceful.’ People are tired of that. So now this is what people have to resort to.”

KTLA anchor Doug Kolk saw the video, interpreting Cardi B’s stance on the matter as a celebrity promoting violence to her followers, which he proceeded to condemned her for on television. That’s when the Bronx native responding with some tweets for the news station.

You lying!!! Where so I can read they motherfuckin ass https://t.co/s4U9mWisJx — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 2, 2020

KTLA SUCK MY DICK .Im not promoting violence in promoting the PROTEST . https://t.co/YDN6pCvL9C — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 2, 2020

@DougKolk why your no lip square head having ass ain’t put the part were I said to vote ? You cottage cheese breath having bitch.Why don’t you post how a conservative Christian trump supporter post my adress and encourage people to loot my home(which by the way he goin to jail ) https://t.co/YDN6pCvL9C — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 2, 2020

This move by Cardi was met with a prompt apology from Kolk, who assured the rapperthat he will correct the error in his next segment.

“I apologize to @iamcardib if I took her words out of context,” Doug said in a tweet. “I respect her for using her platform to connect with people during these difficult times and it was wrong of me to not let her full voice be heard. I will make sure that is corrected during my next segment”