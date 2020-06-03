Allyship: A Gallery Of Famous White People Standing In Solidarity With The Black Lives Matter Movement

THIS IS WHAT WE LOVE TO SEE !!!! ARIANA GRANDE PROTESTING FOR JUSTICE !! pic.twitter.com/I0yd6e7whN — monisha. (@gngdeluxeee) May 31, 2020

After countless murders by bloodthirsty cops emboldened by a deeply racist system, a slew of white celebs have (finally) started using their massive platforms (and even hit the streets) to support the Black Lives Matter movement that continues to evolve into a globally-supported call to action.

With mountains of cash and influence, they’ve pledged to fight for change, informed millions of people about racial injustice and nudged their famous friends to join the movement at a time when we need their resources the most.

And no, we’re not giving them a pass for just now waking up to something that’s been happening for years but it’s nice to see white celebs who thrive off support from the Black community actually stand in solidarity with the movement.

Hit the flip for a collection of famous white people standing in solidarity with the BLM movement.