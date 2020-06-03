Big Dick Energy: ‘Law & Order’ Creator Dick Wolf Immediately Fires Producer For Threatening To Shoot Los Angeles Looters

Dick Wolf, creator and executive producer of Law & Order, immediately fired a writer and producer for an upcoming SVU spinoff starring Christopher Meloni after some spirited social media comments.

According to reports from The Wrap, the termination of Craig Gore happened over a social media post, in which he posed with a weapon at the entrance of his front door. Later on in the comments, he threatened to shoot Los Angeles looters.

“Sunset is being looted two blocks from me,” Gore commented. “You think I wont light motherf**kers up who are trying to fuck w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again…”

Ayy @Chris_Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy pic.twitter.com/FUb8NYc7aW — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020

After a fan posted these comments to social media along with a screenshot from Gore announcing he would be working on Christopher Meloni’s SVU spin-off, he was fired with the quickness.

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief,” Wolf said in a statement. “I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

Dick Wolf’s statement regarding Craig Gore: “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.” — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) June 2, 2020

Before Wolf’s statement on the matter announcing that Gore was fired, Meloni responded to the tweet that first called him out, admitting that he doesn’t know anything about the people who have been hired to work on his upcoming series. “I have no idea who this person is or what they do,” he replied.

Truth: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner I have gotten no word on ANY hirings I have no idea who this person is or what they do https://t.co/Mtik40kij7 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 2, 2020