Find Your Lane: MLK Jr. Youngest Daughter Bernice King Says Protests Aren’t The Only Way You Can Assist The Movement [Video]

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s name has been invoked by many people over the past few days from both righteous parties and those attempting to silence protesters by taking his words out of context.

Yesterday, the Rev. Dr.’s youngest daughter, Bernice King, spoke to TMZ about ways that people can help aid the movement to end systematic racism and police brutality. Perhaps being out on the streets in the midst of the rage and angst is a bit too intense for you. Maybe you have children to tend to and can’t leave them. Fear not. There are still things you can do to help your people get free.

Bail donations, research, pressing your “ally” friends to engage, and many other forms of resistance are all 100% valid and should not be diminished. There is no one magic way to end the societal epidemic of hatred.

