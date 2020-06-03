F**k 12: Sarasota Florida Police Department Releases Footage Of Officer Kneeling On Black Man’s Head During Arrest [Video]

Amerikkka is still burning behind the murder of George Floyd‘s and yet here we are again with eerily similar police misconduct that led to the rebellion in the first place.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the police department in Sarasota, Florida has released a video that shows an unidentified officer kneeling on the head and neck of a Black man who was being arrested. A looming police helicopter captured the entire arrest on camera leading the department to release the video along with the following message.

“After viewing several videos, Chief DiPino immediately initiated a formal Internal Affairs investigation and placed the officer on administrative leave,” reads the Monday post on the agency’s Facebook page. “Chief DiPino was disturbed to see an officer kneeling on the head and neck of an individual in the video. While it appears the officer eventually moves his leg to the individual’s back, this tactic is not taught, used or advocated by our agency.”

The man being arrested, 27-year-old Patrick Carroll, was charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, battery and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence. He was, for all intents and purposes, committing a criminal act.

If would have died it STILL would have been just as unjustified a killing as George Floyd. Period.

Ultimately, Carroll was taken away without further incident, injury, or complaint. Peep the clip below.