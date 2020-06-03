Watch A Clip From “Sherman’s Showcase” Upcoming Black History Month Spectacular Airing This Juneteenth [VIDEO]

AMC and IFC are bringing back the retro flavored variety show “Sherman’s Showcase,” created by and starring Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, with a one hour Sherman’s Showcase “Black History Month Spectacular” premiering on June 19, Juneteenth, on both networks. The special will air at 10 PM ET/PT on AMC followed by an 11 PM ET/PT showing on IFC. The spectacular will feature more of the sketches, A-list guest stars and award winning songs that earned the series a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well as inclusion on numerous ‘Best of 2019’ lists.

“Sherman’s Showcase host Sherman McDaniels has dreamed of doing a Black History Month episode for decades,” said creators and stars Salahuddin and Riddle. “Thanks to IFC and AMC, he’s finally got the chance. Granted, Black History Month was in February. But Sherman said ‘No, trust me, let’s hold off until the world undergoes some fundamental change that forces everyone to stay at home and watch the Showcase.’ And Sherman got his wish. He’d also like to ask Tiger King’s Carole Baskin to stop using his signature phrase ‘cats and kittens,’ which he’s been using on the Showcase since 1973.”

The acclaimed Sherman’s Showcase will roll out its “Black History Month Spectacular” by honoring historic African-American icons both past and present, alongside superheroes, period dramas, vampires, and a very special re-imagining of the cult film The Last Dragon. Guest stars in the “Black History Month Spectacular” include (in alphabetical order) rapper Phonte Coleman, Michael Ealy, journalist Jemele Hill, Lil Rel Howery, actor and TV host Terrence J, series executive producer and Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner John Legend, rapper and activist Vic Mensa, GRAMMY® winner Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Bresha Webb, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, GRAMMY® winner Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Tyrin Turner), Mario Van Peebles and more.

Sherman’s Showcase Season 1 is currently available to watch on Hulu, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and XBOX. Full-length versions of the songs from the series are available via digital release and vinyl from Mad Decent, the Los Angeles-based record label founded by Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo.

