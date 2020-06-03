“Insecure” Actor Kendrick Sampson Says He’s Suffering Trauma After Being Shot Seven Times With Rubber Bullets During L.A. Protests [VIDEO]

If you know anything about “Insecure” star Kendrick Sampson you’re already aware that he’s extremely active in social justice and isn’t afraid to get out into the streets to protest. But if you hadn’t already heard, Sampson was hit with rubber bullets and a baton when he took part in what began as a peacefully protest for George Floyd in L.A. Sunday.

This made me cackle then cry. @kendrick38 was peacefully protesting today in LA when some officers singled him out and started shooting at him with rubber bullets. When he went to the ER, a nurse asked him if he filed a report. #DefundThePolice #AbolishThePolice pic.twitter.com/xvmE8UtMpu — cardigan backyardigan (@sombrerowHore) May 31, 2020

In an interview with “Extra’s” Charissa Thompson Sampson spoke about the aftermath of his experience:

“I’m pretty exhausted, but I feel strong and I feel like, you know, I’m ready to make sure that I get out there, and get back out there, and make sure that we continue this movement to defund police and hold all these officers accountable.” Kendrick added, “I have some trauma that I am working through.”

Sampson also addressed the dangers of protesting, speaking to his years of experience:

“I’ve been working with Black Lives Matter Los Angeles for years… It wasn’t until after we ended our event they decided to become aggressive.”

Sampson revealed things went left after getting separated from his group, as some of the crowd decided to continue the march.

“Police showed up and blocked off the streets…They wanted to prevent us from going into Beverly Hills because they’re more worried about property than people. And I started recording… They got enraged and… they ended up shooting me…They singled me out. They pointed at me.” “I was shot seven times with rubber bullets… I’m glad I didn’t get hit in my head, but they hit me with the club right here. I have a chest wound… Anywhere it hits you, like, skin comes off and bruising happens, and so anywhere it hits you, there is a lot of skin comes off, lots of blood. I don’t want to show you my leg, but, you know, there was a lot of blood and hanging skin and stuff, so…”

Sampson even showed the reporter some of the damage done to his leg.

Kendrick also revealed how he’s working to better things with his nonprofit:

“My nonprofit initiative Build Power … is working to organize Hollywood around liberation culture and getting them involved in the real situations, connecting them to grassroots organizations, community-based organizations that are doing the real work… Build Power collaborated with Black Lives Matter Los Angeles on many things right now. You have to look at The People’s Budget L.A…. a great example of what the defunding of police, where that money could go to.”

And Sampson spoke out after the interview went live saying some of his important points were cut.

I know y’all edit for time but important thing got cut out at the end: 1) I advocate for UNARMED NON-LAW ENFORCEMENT first responders 2) Why? I’ll be DAMNED if one of my nephews/nieces/future kids die from police terror. They deserve better. We can build better. #DEFUNDthePolice

I know y’all edit for time but important thing got cut out at the end: 1) I advocate for UNARMED NON-LAW ENFORCEMENT first responders 2) Why? I’ll be DAMNED if one of my nephews/nieces/future kids die from police terror. They deserve better. We can build better. #DEFUNDthePolice https://t.co/pBEEtpKD9c — Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) June 3, 2020

Kendrick Sampson is a prime example of people using their influence to affect change.

🔥🙌🏽 “Chant down Babylon, Black people are the bomb, We Ready, yeeeeaa F**K Garcetti” Electric Slide on his front lawn aka OUR front lawn #DefundThePolice ✊🏽 https://t.co/HM3crez2S3 — Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) June 3, 2020

Despite his injuries from earlier this week, Sampson was out protesting yesterday as well.