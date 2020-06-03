Da Brat Says She Waited 25 Years To Come Out To Not Embarrass Her Church-Going Grandma In ‘Variety’ Pride Cover Story

Recently engaged star Da Brat is shedding more light on her coming out story in a recent interview with Variety. The star was selected to grace a digital cover for Variety in celebration of Pride month and in their story, she explains her reasoning behind waiting until the time was right to reveal her sexuality.

It took 25 years to speak openly about her sexuality but Da Brat assures that she wasn’t pressured by her label at all to not reveal her true desire to date women when it came to her videos and music.

“I was always told you want to be f—able to men and women to sell records — you don’t want anybody to discriminate,” she says. “It was absolutely my decision. I mean, you saw what happened to people like Ellen: Remember when she lost her TV show, and all these horrible things were happening? People were totally against it.”

Da Brat’s biggest reservations about coming open appear to be linked to not wanting to embarrass her church-going grandma.

“My grandmother has passed away, but she was sanctified,” says Brat. “I would not want anyone in the church to judge her because of what I do. You never want to hurt the people that raised you; you don’t want to disappoint them.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA-qgpzhxI1/

Although she’s be overjoyed with her fiancee, Jesseca Dupart, there are still obstacles. Da Brat reveals her mom is not 100% on board with her decision.

“Yeah, my mom is not, like, jumping for joy,” says Brat. “She’s not going to condone it, but she loves me unconditionally. No one in my family has said anything bad or degrading.”