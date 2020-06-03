George Chauvin Charged With Second-Degree Murder
#BREAKING George Floyd’s Murderer Derek Chauvin Now Facing Second-Degree Murder, Three Other Cops To Be Charged
GOOD!
The murderer of George Floyd has had charges elevated. Former officer Derek Chauvin will now face a charge of second-degree murder after initially being charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder reports Minnesota’s Star-Tribune.
Attorney General Keith Ellison also add charges of aiding and abetting murder against the other three officers at the scene. That means Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane will all be soon arrested.
Thao is the officer seen watching as Chauvin continued to squeeze the life out of George Floyd with his knee. Kueng was one of the first officers on the scene and helped pin Floyd down and Lane was detailed in earlier charges as pointing a gun at Floyd before handcuffing him, and later asking fellow officers if they should roll Floyd on his side reports the Star-Tribune.
Ellison is expected to provide an update this afternoon on the state’s investigation into Floyd’s death during a scheduled press conference that will begin shortly.
Meanwhile Attorney Benjamin Crump is sharing a message from George Floyd’s family.
This story is still developing…
