MORE Heart-Eyed Hootin’ & Hollerin’ Over Issa & Lawrence’s Beautifully Moisturized Date Night

Issa’s red framing Lawrence’s blue jacket. Lawrence’s blue framing Issa’s red jacket. For the first time in 4 years, we can finally see these two in a time and space where they are able to meet each other’s needs. Character development = everything #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/8sSXc6TZyF — Del (@DelaliDel) June 1, 2020

Everyone’s STILL swooning over Issa & Lawrence’s visually stunning date night episode with mesmerizing writing, lighting, cinematography and direction that gave us the warmest fuzzies when we needed them most.

Whew, the feels and laughs and stunning shots of Black love in motion gave us a necessary escape (if only for a moment) from the ugly realities of racism, police brutality and state sanctioned violence against Black bodies currently fueling civil unrest across Amerikkka.

Oh, and, of course, Condola slithered back into the picture by blowing up Lawrence’s phone ALL NIGHT which set the tone for Sunday’s highly anticipated second-to-last episode of the classic season that continues to captivate Twitter.

Lawrence- want me to take you home? Issa – no I think I’ll walk#InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/4aWoyzCDfc — Stephanie Monique (@_stephmonique) June 1, 2020

