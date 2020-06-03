MORE Twitter Reactions To Issa & Lawrence's Date Night
MORE Heart-Eyed Hootin’ & Hollerin’ Over Issa & Lawrence’s Beautifully Moisturized Date Night
Everyone’s STILL swooning over Issa & Lawrence’s visually stunning date night episode with mesmerizing writing, lighting, cinematography and direction that gave us the warmest fuzzies when we needed them most.
Whew, the feels and laughs and stunning shots of Black love in motion gave us a necessary escape (if only for a moment) from the ugly realities of racism, police brutality and state sanctioned violence against Black bodies currently fueling civil unrest across Amerikkka.
Oh, and, of course, Condola slithered back into the picture by blowing up Lawrence’s phone ALL NIGHT which set the tone for Sunday’s highly anticipated second-to-last episode of the classic season that continues to captivate Twitter.
Peep MORE heart eye hysteria over Issa & Lawrence’s beautifully moisturized date night on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.