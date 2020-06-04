Bye Louis! Bye Gucci! 15 Black-Owned Fashion Brands To Spend Your Black Coin$ On Instead

For every major high designer that the Black community has helped made wealthy, there are countless examples of Black designers that could easily MATCH them in creativity and products if given the chance. Luxury fashion brands have been the center of some conversations recently about WHO supports us as a community and how they go about doing it, but are we really educating ourselves on who we could support to keep the dollars flowing within the community?

In case you didn’t know, there are innovative and fresh Black designers giving the likes of Louis Vuitton and Gucci a run for their money!

Take Telfar Global for example:

In the last several years, black-owned Telfar Global has taken over almost every hot and trending fashion list for its popular shopper bags. The creator, Telfar Clemons is blazing the industry with his “fashion for everyone” approach to his products. His items stay sold out so you have to keep your eyes peeled for whenever they drop every season.

Hit the flip to get to know 14 more luxury designers like this to easily compete with the Louis, Gucci, or Prada’s of the world.