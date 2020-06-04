WHO’S NEXT??? Trina, Ari Fletcher & Coach Stormy Get Canceled At The Same Time, On The Same Day

I went to go delete Trina’s music from my library and nothing was there to begin with pic.twitter.com/dINRbT6F1i — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Zachary (@exZACHtchange) June 3, 2020

Yesterday was very, very rough for Trina the baddest bozo, rapper-hopping Fashion Novette Ari Fletcher and “millionaire” poo potion peddler Coach Stormy who were all deservingly dragged across the whole entire internet and beyond for various offenses on social media.

both ari and JT are a couple thousand dollars away from being eligible for that stimulus check talking like wealthy queens. pic.twitter.com/W24EZyMxM6 — lauren. (@leauxmichelle) June 3, 2020

Whyyyy celebs continue to ruin their careers when they’re not touring, making paid appearances, promoting projects or raking in endorsement cash during these uncertain times, we may never know, but it’s ballooned into an actual THING that gets worse and more stupefying by the day.

Chileeeee I don’t even know who Coach Stormy is but imma cancel her anyways. pic.twitter.com/T6yGiotvdy — NurseReba (@SurvReba) June 3, 2020

Hit the flip for the Twitter cancellations (and well-deserved draggings) of Trina, Ari Fletcher AND Coach Stormy.