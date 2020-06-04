‘This The Illest Way To Protest’: Rihanna Responds To A Fan Who Claims Voting Is Pointless

Commenting on a celebrity’s Instagram post is something people usually do thinking there’s no way they’ll get a reply, but sometimes, the biggest names in the world hop into the comment section to let the people know how they really feel. Rihanna is notorious for this, and whenever she does gift her fans with a retort, it’s usually something snarky and straight to the point (like all those comments asking about where her album is).

On Tuesday, Rih posted a reminder to Instagram that a bunch of states, plus the U.S. capital, were holding primaries.

“VOTE. Ya ain’t got s**t else to do man! Get yo ass off the couch and go vote!!!,” she wrote in her caption. “I don’t wanna hear another excuse!! Stop believing that your vote and voice don’t matter! This the illest way to protest…vote for the change you want!!!”

Of course, just like any other time anyone says something about voting, there’s always that one person who thinks the whole system is rigged and voting is simply pointless. The same took place under Rihanna’s post, with one fan commenting, “voting ain’t gon change s**t.”

Now more than ever, Bad Gal RiRi isn’t here for all the nonsense in her comment section. She replied, “Sick of hearing this! Ya know what ain’t gon change s**t? Not doing s**t!!!!”

The issues surrounding George Floyd’s murder and the conviction of the former policemen responsible have made it even more clear that electing the right people on a local level is more important than ever. Of course we want that Oopma Loompa out of office, but voting to ensure the right people are in control of our cities and states has a greater impact than many realize.