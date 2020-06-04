Eaux: Drew Brees Does Mayo Moonwalk Apologizing For Un-Chachere’d Comments About NFL Player Kneeling In Protest

Nah, nah, nah, Drew Brees. You said exactly what you meant when asked the easiest layup question in the world. Keep that same energy.

Yesterday the New Orleans Saints quarterback took sack after sack after sack after sack after sack as the 280-character Insta-defensive line penetrated his privileged pass protection in response to his highly insensitive comments about players protesting George Floyd’s murder during the upcoming season.

Yahoo’s Daniel Roberts asked Brees about Colin Kaepernick’s iconic kneeling during the national anthem and what he thought of players continuing the trend during the potential upcoming season. Here’s what happened:

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Drew didn’t just get called out by the angry social media masses. He was called out by athletes across various sports like George Floyd’s best friend Stephen Jackson, LeBron James, and even his own teammates like outspoken activist Malcolm Jenkins.

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

This morning, per usual, Brees issued a lengthy Instagram apology that quite frankly, he could have kept.

There’s nothing left we can really say that these gentlemen haven’t said more eloquently. All we got is…Rise Up.