No Shock There: GBI Investigator Reveals That Travis McMichael Called Ahmaud Arbery “Fucking Nigger” After Killing Him [Video]
This will come as a surprise to exactly zero people, but Gregory and Travis McMichael are racists.
Today was the first time that the McMichaels and their video-recording neighbor, William Roddie Bryan, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing to answer for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
To say that the day 1’s testimony was damning is putting it gently. These three better go to f**king prison or there is gonna be PROBLEMS in Brunswick, Georgia. That’s on gang.
The reason we say that is because a GBI investigator took the stand to reveal that Bryan confessed to authorities that he heard Travis McMichael call Ahmuad Arbery’s lifeless corpse a “f***ing ni**er” after shooting him twice with a shotgun.
Peep the clip.
Sounds like a hate crime to us. These charges need to be ramped up and it’s confounding and infuriating that somehow Georiga is an open-carry state but doesn’t have a hate crime law in place.
Un-f***ing-believable.
