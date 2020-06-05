If You Care: NeNe #RHOA Responds To Claims She’s Creepin’ On Gregg ‘Let Us Cheat In Peace’

Sure thing, sis!

NeNe Leakes wants you to know that she and her husband Gregg are doing just fine despite rumors that she’s got a secret side dude.

As previously reported rumors recently circulated that NeNe’s been seeing a man named Rodney White since 2017 and has been seen openly kissing, cuddling, and sitting on the lap” of the “tall, handsome black man.” Not only that, but PageSix also reports that NeNe was openly leaving heart-eye emojis on his page and Kenya Moore claimed that several other housewives knew about NeNe’s cheating.

According to NeNe herself—that’s absolutely “true.” The RHOA O.G. has responded to the allegations with a picture of her booed up with her hubby and she’s sarcastically confirming that they’re both cheaters in their “unbreakable bond” of a marriage.

“The bond is unbreakable! Everything else might break tho… but not the bond!” wrote NeNe. “For real tho, We been working on something very special lately. Noooooo not our marriage fool cause we both got side pieces,” she continued. “We been working on something we hope to invite you into for cocktails, small bites, smooth music and an amazing atmosphere on the north side of [Atlanta],” she added hinting that they’re opening a restaurant. Let us cheat in peace and mind your business please.”

OOOP!

NeNe’s joke comes after she accused Gregg of having “inappropriate conversations” with one of her now former SWAGG boutique employees, a woman named Juanita. NeNe said Gregg ultimately admitted to talking to Juanita but said their conversations were platonic and never about sex.

PageSix alleged that Gregg propositioned Juanita with mortgage payments and monthly allowance if “she played her cards right.” A source also allegedly saw texts of him complimenting her saying; “Oh my gosh, you’re so beautiful. I never saw any one so beautiful as you!”

Juanita has denied the allegations.

Do YOU think the Leakes are in an open marriage??? Cheating???—Do you even care???