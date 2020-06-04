Quiet Contributions: Kanye West Donates $2 Million To Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor & George Floyd’s Families

During such a turbulent time, a lot of people on social media have been quick to bring up which celebrities are and aren’t speaking out about the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd’s murder. Some people have pointed out Kanye West specifically (like Hot 97’s Ebro, who regularly uses Mr. West’s frequent controversies to garner views on Youtube) wondering why he’s been so quiet with everything going on right now.

Now, Kanye is quietly putting all the haters to shame, with TMZ reporting that the rapper has already donated money to all of the causes being protested about throughout the United States right now.

West gave a huge assist to both the families and the legal teams fighting for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. The Yeezy founder donated a whopping $2 million, so far, to the cause and set up a 529 college savings fund to fully cover tuition for George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna . Plus, he’s also made a separate donation to cover the legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families.

That’s not all, Kanye has also done his part in donating to several black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago–and nationwide–that have been impacted by the unrest in the U.S. following such a harsh hit to business during the coronavirus pandemic.

This isn’t the first time Kanye West has quietly donated large sums of money for a good cause. In the last couple of years alone, he’s donated $250,000 to Amara Enyia’s race for Chicago Mayor, $150,000 to family of Jemel Roberson, the Chicago security guard killed by police, and $500,000 to California wildfire relief efforts.