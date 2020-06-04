Tia Mowry Reflects On Her Mother Being Racially Profile #BLM Protests
#BlackMomsMatter: Tia Mowry Reflects On Her Mother Being Racially Profile Amid George Floyd Protests
Tia Mowry is reflecting out loud about what it was like growing up seeing her mom be racially profiled. Conversations are stirring around racism as it relates to the everyday experiences of Black families and Tia had her own to share in regards to her mom, Darlene Mowry.
Sharing throwback photo, Tia describes how her mom was racially profiled in fron of her as a child
“#tbt This is a photo of my beautiful mother. Growing up #biracial, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me seeing the #privilege that my dad had as opposed to my #mother. Some examples, during our #sistersister days when traveling for work we would often fly first class. There were several times my mother was asked if she was in the right seat. Another incident that stood out for me was when we were buying our first home as a family. My mother walked in the house model with us asking for a brochure. A person had said the houses were sold out. My dad walked in and it was a different story. My #goalis to see #change. This year has been a tough year. Several tears have been shed. However, a friend told me these tears will not be wasted. The #love and #support around the world has kept me going. A #change is gonna come.”
