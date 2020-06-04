G.O.O.D. Money: Here’s What Happened When Kanye Donated $2 Million To The Arbery, Taylor & Floyd Families

“Why isn’t Kanye speaking?!” He was busy donating $2 million to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, & George Floyd. I know y’all embarrassed! pic.twitter.com/BFrqFodNhS — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) June 4, 2020

After days of speculation over Kanye’s deafening silence amidst the country-wide protests for justice, the “canceled” MAGA minion quietly donated $2 million to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in a commendable gesture that proved he’s not all the way gone YET.

Whether it was actually Kanye’s idea or Kris Jenner and Kimmy improving his image from the shadows, we don’t know, but, in this case, it doesn’t matter because the money went to a great cause at a spooky time for celebs who continue to ruin their own careers with offensive shenanigans.

kris jenner after forging kanye's name on that donation check pic.twitter.com/5ugXa6kp05 — yamie (@yayayamie) June 4, 2020

Hit the flip for the Twitter chitter-chatter over Kanye’s $2 million donation to the movement on the flip.