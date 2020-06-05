Got His A$$: ‘All Lives Matter’ Miscreant & His Bow & Arrow Catch 3 Felony Charges

Brandon E. McCormick showed up to the George Floyd protest in Salt Lake City this past weekend claiming to want to protect the police…as if the police weren’t covered in riot gear with guns, tear gas, and tasers. For some reason, Brandon figured his bow and arrow would be the best weapon to bring into the mix. When he took action against protestors, he hopped out of his car and yelled “All Lives Matter” before aiming his weapon at the crowd. Seconds later, he was passed out after being beaten by dozens of protestors and his car was set on fire.

He ended up being taken to the hospital and when discharged, conducted an interview trying to play the victim. Just when he didn’t think his luck could get any worse, he’s now being charged with 3 felonies, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The 57-year-old Taylorsville man, who has spent nearly two decades of his life behind bars in California and once was convicted of battery against a public safety officer, faces three felony counts for, widely shared video has shown, aiming his weapon at protesters. All three counts are Utah’s lowest grade of felony. Each is punishable by up to five years in prison. McCormick was also charged with a misdemeanor count of threatening or using a weapon in a fight. That count carries up to a year in jail. McCormick was booked into the Salt Lake County jail Thursday night after the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, which filed the charges, also asked that a warrant be issued for his arrest. Bail has been set at $100,000.

Imagine that, an All Lives Matter advocate has previously beaten up an officer. Hopefully, he gets time behind bars so we don’t have a rouge, off-brand Hawkeye thug on the streets much longer.