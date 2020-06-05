Baller Blitz: Odell Beckham Jr, Michael Thomas, Patrick Mahomes, & Others Come At The NFL’s Neck For Trying To Silence Their Protest [Video]

George Floyd’s murder has lit a fire under America literally and figuratively. Angry masses are still protesting, individual citizens are speaking out, people are quitting jobs that don’t show compassion and empathy toward the Black cause, things are changing, mindsets are changing. The revolution is not only televised, it’s Instagram, tweeted, Facebooked, Snapchatted, TikTok’d, Zoomed, and broadcast via every media platform that exists. Everyone sees it.

NFL players see it too. They all got a up-close view of how their organization white-balled Colin Kaepernick and stole his career simply for staging the peaceful protest that disingenuous white folks and pearl-clutching Black folks have been pleading for since s#!t popped off in Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Chicago.

Enough with the gaslighting and bulls#!t.

Yesterday, some of the NFL’s best players recorded a video calling the league into account for their complete mishandling of the social justice initiative, refusal to say #BlackLivesMatter, and worse, their unified and conspiratorial attempt to silence Black men from speaking truth to power.

Odell Beckham Jr, Michael Thomas, Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and many other ballers took part in this powerful clip that you can watch in full below.