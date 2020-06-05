Snoop Dogg Says 2020 Will Be The First Year He Votes Because He ‘Can’t Stand To See This Punk In Office One More Year’

As if 2020 wasn’t already filled to the brim with history-altering events, we’ve still got a Presidential election to look forward to in November.

There’s nothing positive about the unjust killings of Black men and women at the hands of the police, but one of the only bright sides to the protests that have followed may be the possibility to finally get this orange man out of office next year. In order to accomplish that, we need people who didn’t make it out to the polls in 2016 to commit to the cause this time around.

Snoop Dogg called into the Real 92.3 to talk to Big Boy on Thursday, where he revealed that this year will actually mark the first time he’s ever voted. Why? Because he previously thought that he wasn’t able to, since he had a criminal record.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” Snoop told Big Boy when asked about his stance on voting. “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

The Long Beach legend also addressed the lootings and riots that have been going on across the country, pointing out that the Black community and those peacefully protesting should not be solely blamed for the destruction of property.

“Let’s be real, I’ve more white faces looting, running out of stores, setting fires, throwing bricks, that’s not our forte,” Snoop said. “That ain’t what we do, we steal. We don’t set fires and all that.”

Check out what Snoop Dogg had to say about voting, protests, and more in his interview with Big Boy down below: