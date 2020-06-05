EJ Johnson Turns 28
Birthday Swag: EJ Johnson Drips In Versace For His 28th Return Around The Sun With His Pops
- By Aiesha Arab
Happy Birthday!
EJ Johnson, son to superstar ex-NBA player Earvin “Magic” Johnson has a lot to be thankful for. The fashionisto just celebrated his birthday in the middle of the ocean with his pops. The 28-year-old, known for his high fashion fits didn’t disappoint with his b-day outfit either.
On Instagram, EJ’s dad gave him a sweet birthday shout out on Instagram, writing:
Happy birthday to my amazing son EJ! I love how you touch the world. Continue to let your light shine! I love you!
Magic wore a T-shirt and basketball shorts for the occasion. The birthday boy, EJ wore an open and tucked Versace shirt with a statement belt and cut out denim. Are YOU feeling his birthday get up?
Swag on 1000. Happy Birthday, EJ!
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.