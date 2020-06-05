Birthday Swag: EJ Johnson Drips In Versace For His 28th Return Around The Sun With His Pops

Happy Birthday!

EJ Johnson, son to superstar ex-NBA player Earvin “Magic” Johnson has a lot to be thankful for. The fashionisto just celebrated his birthday in the middle of the ocean with his pops. The 28-year-old, known for his high fashion fits didn’t disappoint with his b-day outfit either.

On Instagram, EJ’s dad gave him a sweet birthday shout out on Instagram, writing:

Happy birthday to my amazing son EJ! I love how you touch the world. Continue to let your light shine! I love you!

Magic wore a T-shirt and basketball shorts for the occasion. The birthday boy, EJ wore an open and tucked Versace shirt with a statement belt and cut out denim. Are YOU feeling his birthday get up?

Swag on 1000. Happy Birthday, EJ!