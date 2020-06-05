George Floyd's GoFundMe Campaign Sets The Record For Most Donations Ever
Unprecedented Times: George Floyd’s GoFundMe Campaign Sets The Record For Most Donations Ever
- By rebecahjacobs
Even though him dying at the hands of police is an all too familiar story, this instance was the last straw for many Americans, sparking nationwide protests and a refusal to be silenced. Not only that, the movement surrounding Floyd’s death has also inspired more people than ever to donate to the cause.
According to reports from TMZ, a spokesperson tells the site that the campaign has amassed nearly 500,000 donations and counting, raising nearly $13 million. Not only that, the campaign has gone global, getting donations from people in 125 countries.
