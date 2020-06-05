George Floyd's GoFundMe Campaign Sets The Record For Most Donations Ever

Unprecedented Times: George Floyd’s GoFundMe Campaign Sets The Record For Most Donations Ever

- By

Black Lives Matter Movement Inspires Demonstrations In UK

Source: Christopher Furlong / Getty

There’s no way around it: the murder of George Floyd is impacting the world in a way we’ve truly never seen before.

Even though him dying at the hands of police is an all too familiar story, this instance was the last straw for many Americans, sparking nationwide protests and a refusal to be silenced. Not only that, the movement surrounding Floyd’s death has also inspired more people than ever to donate to the cause.

The Official George Floyd Memorial Fund was only launched a little over a week ago, and as of Friday, June 5, it has already received the highest number of individual donations for a GoFundMe page ever.

According to reports from TMZ, a spokesperson tells the site that the campaign has amassed nearly 500,000 donations and counting, raising nearly $13 million. Not only that, the campaign has gone global, getting donations from people in 125 countries.

Philonise, George’s brother, says the money will go toward covering Floyd’s funeral and burial expenses, provide counseling, pay for lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and assist the family going forward as they seek justice for George. Plus, a portion of the funds will go to George’s estate to take care of his kids and provide for their education moving forward.
The first of four memorials for George Floyd was held on Thursday in Minneapolis, which will be followed by another in North Carolina on Saturday, and two more in Houston next week.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.