F**k 12: B!t¢ha$$ Blue Boys In Buffalo Brutally Bloody Elderly Gentleman Then Lie About It, “He Tripped And Fell” [Video]

Cops are doing even MORE police brutality in the midst of the protest against police brutality. It seems that their reaction to being held accountable for their numerous civil rights violations is violence toward innocent citizens.

Yesterday, a video circulated the internet showing one of many instances where cops have abused protesters. This time it was an elderly white man in Buffalo, New York.

In the clip, you can see the man approach officers who were marching in riot gear and almost instantly he was pushed down by an overly aggressive officer. You can literally see the cop turn from a wolf to a sheep when the old man collapses to the ground, goes unconscious, and begin to bleed from his head profusely after cracking his head on the pavement.

Peep the graphic video below.

According to WBFO, the police released a lyin’ a$$ statement to cover themselves despite the fact that THE WHOLE THING IS ON VIDEO!

A Buffalo Police spokesman issued a statement at 8:50 p.m. Thursday saying “a 5th person was arrested during a skirmish with other protestors and also charged with disorderly conduct. During that skirmish involving protestors, one person was injured when he tripped & fell.”

The f***ing audacity! The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for a concussion and lacerations.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown issued the following statement:

“Tonight, after a physical altercation between two separate groups of protesters participating in an illegal demonstration beyond the curfew, two Buffalo Police officers knocked down a 75-year-old man. The victim is in stable but serious condition at ECMC. I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay. After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening. I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight.”

Governor Cuomo also responded to the video.

This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful. I've spoken with Buffalo @MayorByronBrown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation. Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law. https://t.co/EYIbTlXnPt — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2020

The bad PR led to a quick “suspension” of both officers involved.

#BREAKING: Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood has ordered the immediate suspension of both officers involved in a video circulating tonight of a man pushed by officers after a protest in Niagara Square. A source has told me that man suffered from a possible concussion. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 5, 2020

Per usual, the only reason the Buffalo Police are taking this action is because of the video. We’ve reached the point in American law enforcement that nothing less than video evidence will serve as evidence of police misconduct and even then…