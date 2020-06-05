Hate It Or Love It? D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Has “Black Lives Matter” Painted On 16th Street Leading To White House

Protesters who have been demonstrating in front of the White House in D.C. have had their constitutional rights violated by the President of 53% of white women as police and military forces have been set against them to silence their voices.

The city’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, has decided to send a message to Donald via street art and municipal signage.

The finished product: BLACK LIVES MATTER painted on 16th Street, the street leading into the #WhiteHouse. DC Mayor Bowser had city workers paint the words. 🎥 @balleralert pic.twitter.com/PZDPHFrnD9 — Francesca Amiker (@FranTVHost) June 5, 2020

Mayor Bowser has renamed 16th Street NW just in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plz.” Here’s video of the sign going up. pic.twitter.com/NYnolEe7Qg — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) June 5, 2020

According to NBNews, Bowser had city workers paint 16th street with “Black Lives Matter” leading all the way up to Lafayette Square and 1600 STFU Ave. The local BLM chapter isn’t moved.

This is a performative distraction from real policy changes. Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history. This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands. Black Lives Matter means defund the police. @emilymbadger say it with us https://t.co/w0ekwSG1ip — BlackLivesMatter DC (@DMVBlackLives) June 5, 2020

Mayor Bowser also formally requested that Donald remove all military personnel from the city and has announced that all of them will be evicted from the hotels they are currently occupying.

I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city. pic.twitter.com/AvaJfQ0mxP — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Where do you stand on all this? Do you see the power in the symbolic gesture or do you believe that Mayor Bowser is choosing aesthetics over actionable items?