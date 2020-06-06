Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Resigns, Requests Black Replacement & Donates $1 Million To Colin Kaepernick’s Camp

Alexis Ohanian has a special announcement. In the midst of civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd, the Reddit co-founder and husband to Serena Williams is stepping down from his position and calling for a black candidate to take his place.

He also noted that he and Serena’s 2-year-old daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr. influenced his decision.

“I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging,” said Ohanian on social media. “It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country,” he captioned a video on Instagram of him explaining his decision. “I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?’ I have resigned as a member of the Reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate.”

Additionally, he’s proving that he’s “with Kaep” in a big way by donating $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights Camp.”

“I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1 million to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp,” he announced. “I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.”

Prior to making his announcement Alexis has been actively speaking out on #BlackLivesMatter on social media and encouraging fellow White Americans to do the same. “White America, we need to do better,” wrote Alexis on IG.

Nicely done, Alexis.

What do YOU think about Alexis Ohanian stepping down from Reddit???