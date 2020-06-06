TILL THIS DAY: Deontay Wilder Drops Spoken-Word Bars About Police Brutality & Civil Unrest [Video]

Deontay Wilder has been out of the spotlight recently as he focuses on training for his highly-anticipated rematch against current champ Tyson Fury. Wilder lost the belt to Tyson previously after a rough match in which his eardrum was busted and he couldn’t quite keep his balance. Wilder chalked the loss up to his heavy entrance attire and quickly let everyone know he would be exercising his three-fight clause in the contract to redeem himself. The rematch fight was scheduled to take place this summer, but after the Coronavirus pandemic, there is no telling when it will actually happen.

Wilder took a break from being off the radar to hit Instagram and drop some spoken-word bars on the current political climate. In his poem, Wilder addresses the Killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and everyone murdered at the hands of the police. He also insists we won’t be silenced anymore. His poem comes when the world is heading into its second week of protests, which also marks the second week of multiple police videos going viral and showing exactly why protests are even happening in the first place.

You can watch Deontay’s video below: