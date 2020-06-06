Orange Outrage: Stephen Jackson Demands Donald Trump Stop Speaking On George Floyd’s Name [Video]

On Thursday, George Floyd was laid to rest in a beautiful ceremony in Minnesota surrounded by family and friends. Just before his funeral, it was announced that all 4 officers in the case of his senseless murder would be charged. While his family and friends are still trying to process his murder and the movement it started, others are using Floyd’s name to push their agenda.

Unsurprisingly, The White House seems to use Floyd’s name in ways that doesn’t make sense what so ever. This week, while breaking down unemployment numbers, for some reason, Donald brought Floyd’s name into the mix, leaving everyone at a loss for words. George’s twin, Stephen Jackson, caught wind of this foul rhetoric and headed straight to his Instagram account to address it.

“Hey, this message is for Donald Trump. This message is for you, Do not speak on my brother’s name. I’m making you a promise: You will not be in the White House come November. You will not be re-elected, I’m telling you now. See how the whole world stood together? Arm to arm, race to race, everybody standing for love? Fifty states, 18 countries. That’s what me and my brother Floyd did.” “So, we coming to get you out the White House, Donald Trump. Don’t speak on my brother’s name. That damn sure wasn’t a compliment. Just know, the 18 countries and 50 states that protested, we’re coming to get you out the White House. Stay tuned.”

Stephen shares the same view as most: that Floyd’s name shouldn’t be uttered in the White House when the world is in chaos begging for a leader and begging for change in America.