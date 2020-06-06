We Love To See It: Skai Jackson Is Helping Fans Expose Their Racist Peers On Twitter

Skai Jackson has taken on an important job during a time of political and social unrest: using her massive platform to expose racists.

The Disney star was trending on Friday after she announced her honorable mission to put racist teenagers on the Summer Jam screen. The 18-year-old sent a message out to her followers asking them to contact her via DM by sending videos, screenshots, and any other receipts of their classmates’ racist behavior.

“If you know a racist, don’t be shy! Tweet me the receipts,” Skai tweeted. “I expose racist all day, everyday, 24/7 , 10 days a week, and opened all hours.”

If you know a racist, don’t be shy! Tweet me the receipts 🧾 — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 4, 2020

If you know a racist and would like to expose them, dm me on Instagram and give me all videos/ screenshots , Instagram and what school they go to. I might not answer but I do see it and will expose — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

I expose racist all day, everyday, 24/7 , 10 days a week, and opened all hours🙈 — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

In ‘disappointed but not surprised’ news, Jackson got a whooooooole bunch of replies with receipts outting teenagers across the country for their bigoted behavior. Before long, the actress’ Twitter timeline was flooded with screenshots of racist social media posts and text messages from white teens to their black classmates.

Once she received all of this heinous evidence, she retweeted some of the responses, later posting a number of screenshots that were sent to her, along with the perpetrators’ names, high schools, cities, social media handles, and, in some cases, even their phone numbers. These terrible posts included teenagers criticizing of the Black Lives Matter movement, mocking and reenacting the murder of George Floyd, and the casual use of the n-word and blackface.

It didn’t take long for certain organizations to respond to this thread, letting the world know they don’t want any part in the bigotry. Texas Christian University caught wind of a tweet showing a TCU student who posted a photo of herself with a black substance on her face along with the caption, “changing races,” saying the student’s post had been reported to “the appropriate staff members.”

These actions do not represent the values that TCU upholds. We have reported this student to the appropriate staff members. — TCU (@TCU) June 5, 2020