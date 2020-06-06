SMH: Four Thieves Broke Into A Toyota Storage Facility In The Bronx And Stole 22 Cars

Authorities in New York City are looking for a group of individuals who broke into a Toyota facility in the Bronx, stealing a total of 22 cars.

According to reports from NBC New York, four suspects broke the locks and the doors to get into the Toyota Vehicle Storage Facility in the Bronx around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. In the surveillance images released by police, the men could be seen walking between rows of cars before opening the doors to step inside of them.

The New York Daily News added in its reports that it is suspected that four men were behind the robbery. They were spotted on surveillance footage dressed in mostly black with surgical masks on, which obviously made it difficult to identify who they are based on the security images alone.

As of now, it’s unclear how long it took these men to steal all of the cars, but they were allegedly in no rush to take off with the nearly two dozen vehicles. Reports didn’t clarify how 4 people made off with more than 4 cars. The robbery took place on Jerome Ave. by Van Cortlandt Ave. in Kingsbridge Heights at around 12:45 a.m. local time, according to police.

Police have urged citizens to contact Crime Stoppers if they have any information surrounding this case. This robbery makes one thing very clear: people in the Bronx will find a way, no matter what.