Swirl Talk: Woke N’ Swirlin’ Tika Sumpter Has Advice For Interracial Couples Having Hard Conversations Right Now

Interracially coupled up acting actress Tika Sumpter had a few things to say to Black people in relationships with white partners having tough conversations centering racism right now. Having a similar experience, Tika is talking to her people! The 39-year-old is in a relationship with Nick James, her costar from “The Have And The Have Nots” and the couple has a 3-year daughter named Ella-Loren.

As far as folks having these conversations amid protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, Tika shares this advice:

Dear Black interracial couples with a significant other who is white (raises hand), we DO NOT need to protect them. I promise, they will be A. OK. They need to continue to fight for us. If they get offended when you talk about racists. You have a bigger problem on your hands.

https://twitter.com/iamtikasumpter/status/1268948736928935937?s=20

To add to Tika’s point: Black Lives Matter! Tika was brief and to the point!

What do YOU think about Tika’s advice?