Love & Justice: Black Couple Gets Engaged In The Middle Of #BlackLivesMatter Protests [Video]

Love and justice are in the air! A couple got engaged during a protest for #BlackLivesMatter and the moment has gone viral.

According to Madame Noire, Xavier Young is a 26-year-old essential worker and grocery store clerk. He was the one who proposed to his pregnant girlfriend, Marjorie Alston, 23, as the two took a pause from a May 30 protest in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photographer Charles Crouch, who owns the visual media company 4C Visuals Group, captured the moment below in stunning portrait as there were also camera phones around recording.

Peep the video!

Congratulations to them!