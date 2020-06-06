Black Couple Gets Engaged In The Middle Of #BlackLivesMatter Protests
Love & Justice: Black Couple Gets Engaged In The Middle Of #BlackLivesMatter Protests [Video]
Love and justice are in the air! A couple got engaged during a protest for #BlackLivesMatter and the moment has gone viral.
According to Madame Noire, Xavier Young is a 26-year-old essential worker and grocery store clerk. He was the one who proposed to his pregnant girlfriend, Marjorie Alston, 23, as the two took a pause from a May 30 protest in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photographer Charles Crouch, who owns the visual media company 4C Visuals Group, captured the moment below in stunning portrait as there were also camera phones around recording.
View this post on Instagram
“These are quite honestly the most beautiful images I have ever captured in my time as a photographer,” Charles Crouch of @4cvisualsgroup says. Crouch captured Xavier Young proposing to his girlfriend Marjorie Alston during a recent Black Lives Matter march through Raleigh, North Carolina. "As Black men, we never know when our name will be the next hashtag. With that being said, I choose to believe that Xavier realized that tomorrow is not promised; the only moment that is promised is the present. I applaud him for his expression of love, and wish them a beautiful life.” Tap the #linkinbio for more of this history-making proposal. #theknot #regram 📷: @4cvisualsgroup
Peep the video!
Congratulations to them!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.