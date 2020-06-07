Philadelphia Couple Celebrates Wedding At Protest
#BlackLoveMatters Couple Celebrates Wedding During Philadelphia Protest
No, they didn’t actually get married at the protest…
A beautiful black couple tied the knot Saturday, June 6, and the world’s taken notice. Dr. Kerry Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon went viral this weekend after they were wed at Philadelphia’s Logan hotel while #BlackLivesMatter protestors filled the streets nearby.
Photos and videos of the Gordons being cheered on by protestors on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway have since flooded social media.
The couple’s wedding planner, Rev. Roxy Birchfield, explained the moment to E! News and noted that the pair did NOT plan to wed at a protest. Instead, after their “micro wedding” that was originally scheduled to take place in New Jersey was relocated and downsized, the duo found themselves outside taking photos amidst #BLM supporters.
“They were supposed to get married at Legacy Castle and it was postponed,” Birchfield said.
An official HoneyFund confirms that their wedding was originally scheduled for May 26 in New Jersey. Additional photos and videos show the Gordons having an intimate ceremony at the hotel with very few guests who wore face masks and spaced out amid social distancing.
The couple marched with protestors after their wedding towards City Hall and kissed along the way.
“It ended up being a very powerful moment,” Kerry-Anne Gordon, 35, told ABC News about walking with protestors. “Not only are we feeling the movement of the people … but I’m meeting my husband, on our wedding day, as a strong black man and a good representative of who we are as people, what our men are like, what our culture is like. It was just a very, very empowering moment for us considering all of this is happening at one moment in one time.”
Unfortunately, some people think that the duo’s wedding was performative and apparently a spur of the moment decision likening it to people “Cha-Cha Sliding” with and hugging police.
C’mon y’all, don’t do that.
I had the honor of capturing this amazing moment when the Philadelphia Protest intervened our wedding shoot !! It was epic ! S/O to @luxorweddingfilms for capturing this moment and @marriedbyrevroxy ! Bride: @callmedoctor.p #teamwork #blacklove #blacklivesmatter #blacklovewins #blackweddings
Congrats to the happy couple!
