BET Airing ‘JUSTICE NOW’ Town Hall, Invites Trump & Biden To Juneteenth Presidential Forum

BET’s ongoing coverage of unrest amid George Floyd’s murder continues. BET is airing “JUSTICE NOW: A BET Town Hall” tonight Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. The town hall will be hosted by Marc Lamont Hill and will include black voices emboldened by social justice issues. Included will be the founder of voting rights group Fair Fight Stacey Abrams as well as anti-racism activist Jane Elliot, co-founder of Campaign Zero Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Color of Change President Rashad Robinson and more. The group will share their feelings, experiences, and thoughts on the current issues that have led to and continue to sustain endemic racism, with the hopes that policy reform can bring equality to all.

Leave your video questions using the hashtag #JusticeNowBET and be sure to tune in Sunday June 7 @ 8/7c.

🎤 @marclamonthill pic.twitter.com/SFyTdojIkM — BET (@BET) June 5, 2020

Following the town hall, BET's coverage will continue with a Presidential forum. Taking place on June 19, the Juneteenth holiday, the network's invited the presidential candidates to directly address Black America's concerns and their plans for pushing the country forward.

BET confirmed via press release that the forum will offer the candidates an opportunity to be interviewed individually on topics including institutionalized racism, housing and health disparities, and issues with law enforcement and criminal justice systems. The network will also air an "array of inspirational programming to lift both mind and spirit" as well as specially curated films.

