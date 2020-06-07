Trina Offers Another Apology For Calling Protestors ‘Animals’—‘I Am Not Perfect’

Trina’s speaking out again on those rancid respectability remarks she made about Miami protestors.

As previously reported Trina blasted looters interrupting the peaceful protests ongoing worldwide. According to Trina property owned by her friend was destroyed by “animals” acting like “they’ve escaped from a zoo” and she took a page out of the #AllLivseMatter playbook by bringing up black on black crime. Later she asserted that she’s not worried about the police because she carries her “license and registration.”

After already apologizing on the radio for using the word “animals” and asserting that she’s “for her people”, Trina’s issued a written apology on social media.

According to Trina, the past week felt like a traumatic “out of body experience.” In the apology, Trina admitted that she’s been previously racially profiled and says she stands with protestors noting the police killing of Arthur McDuffie. McDuffie, a black man, was killed by police in 1979 after a high-speed chase. The acquittal of the four officers involved sparked the 1980 Miami riots.

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize for any grief I have caused,” wrote Trina. “I live my life on the values of respect and regard for all people, and I will continue to do so. None of us are perfect, but thank God we have the ability to reflect, dissect and begin anew.” “I am not perfect. I’ve fallen short, I’ve been racially profiled, and I’ve had trouble articulating my emotions in the face of personal frustration.“

[…] “I take full responsibility for my actions, and for any confusion that I might have caused regarding my feelings on what we’re all dealing with right now. When I said what I said, I was acutely upset with those who are using the peaceful demonstrations as a vehicle for their own intentions. There is never an excuse for evil in these trying times.”

This all comes ahead of a scheduled roast from rapper Khia whose been using this as an opportunity to relentlessly roast the woman she’s been beefing with for 20 years. Khia claims that she wrote Trina’s 2000 single “Da Baddest B***” and was never properly credited.

Now she’s ready to get her revenge and has been going IN on Trina for days with posts, pictures, and accusations.

