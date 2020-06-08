Mr. Bo(Flex)jangles: Terry Crews Offers Sad Sellout Sentiments About “Black Supremacy”; Gets Dragged To HGH Clinic In The Sky

Terry Crews is at it again. Remember a couple of years ago when everyone was rallying behind him and his story? Well, he certainly paid us back by being one big a$$ real life version of his sellout character from White Chicks. He’s done a full 180 on us, betraying Black women at every chance he gets. He threw Gabrielle Union under the bus over America’s Got Talent and bathed in the backlash, being big trash about it all.

Now he chimed in about the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests happening across the world. Why? We don’t know but he did. WTF. This is what he had to say:

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Uh. Okay. Thank you? Why did he feel the need to open his mouth and even say some mess like this? What the hell is even Black supremacy? Why is Terry so oiled up and worthless? Help!