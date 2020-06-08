ATL Police Officer Put On Desk Duty For Bodyslamming Black Dental Hygienist Amber Jackson

A black dental hygienist’s story is going viral after she was seen being manhandled and bodyslammed by an Atlanta police officer. Amber Jackson, 24, says she suffered a broken clavicle after being brutalized during her recent arrest in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.

“The police then comes in and slams me, yanks me out of the car, and slams me down,” Jackson told 11 Alive. “My shoulder is broken. My clavicle is fractured.”

According to Atlanta Police, an officer has been put on administrative leave following the incident. They admit that on May 30 officers were dealing with looting and property damage in the neighborhood when an officer saw Amber trying to move a barricade in the area.

One of their officers stopped the car Amber was in and they said Amber refused orders to exit the vehicle.

“He attempted to get her out of the car and the two struggled,” police said in a written statement. “During her effort, to resist the arrest, the officer had to force her to the ground to get her in handcuffs.”

Amber contends that she and her fiance, who is a grandson of civil rights activist Hosea Williams, were just trying to get home and moved a barrier near Lenox Square so they could continue driving. She was not arrested, but cited for disorderly conduct, according to her attorney Mawuli Davis.

“Our young people who are courageously and correctly demanding an end to police brutality are being brutalized in the street where it is their right to protest. We need a change in police culture,” said Davis.

Community activist Derrick Boazman has also spoken out on the brutality incident and he’s encouraging people to watch the video of the incident.

“I hope you look at it,” he said. “Because they’re literally dragging this girl all over the place and throwing her down like a piece of trash.”

Amber’s incident came just days before APD aggressively arrested Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim.

A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for Amber’s surgery to repair her clavicle. We hope Amber exceeds her goal and the officer who brutalized her is fired.